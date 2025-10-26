Online posts claiming that G-Dragon will perform at APEC are fake
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 16:38
The Gyeongju city government has warned the public against false online posts claiming that singer G-Dragon will hold a concert at Cheomseongdae, an astronomical observatory, ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
The city said on Sunday that the posts circulating on online communities and blogs under titles such as “G-Dragon APEC 2025 Cheomseongdae Concert” are fake.
There are no plans for G-Dragon — who serves as an APEC public relations ambassador — to perform at Cheomseongdae, and any posts directing users to “preregister” or “sign up” for tickets are also false, according to city officials.
The Gyeongju city government said it shared the warning with all township and district offices and is working with local leaders and civic groups to remove the misleading content.
Meanwhile, a fireworks show that had been scheduled to take place in downtown Gyeongju during APEC has been canceled due to safety and security concerns. Instead, a celebratory event for residents will take place after the summit concludes.
