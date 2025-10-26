 Online posts claiming that G-Dragon will perform at APEC are fake
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Online posts claiming that G-Dragon will perform at APEC are fake

Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 16:38
Singer G-Dragon, left, and a false online post claiming that G-Dragon will performs at Cheomseongdae, an astronomical observatory, ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting [YONHAP, GYEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT]

Singer G-Dragon, left, and a false online post claiming that G-Dragon will performs at Cheomseongdae, an astronomical observatory, ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting [YONHAP, GYEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT]

 
The Gyeongju city government has warned the public against false online posts claiming that singer G-Dragon will hold a concert at Cheomseongdae, an astronomical observatory, ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
 
The city said on Sunday that the posts circulating on online communities and blogs under titles such as “G-Dragon APEC 2025 Cheomseongdae Concert” are fake.
 

Related Article

 
There are no plans for G-Dragon — who serves as an APEC public relations ambassador — to perform at Cheomseongdae, and any posts directing users to “preregister” or “sign up” for tickets are also false, according to city officials.
 
The Gyeongju city government said it shared the warning with all township and district offices and is working with local leaders and civic groups to remove the misleading content.
 
Meanwhile, a fireworks show that had been scheduled to take place in downtown Gyeongju during APEC has been canceled due to safety and security concerns. Instead, a celebratory event for residents will take place after the summit concludes.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon APEC Fraud Concert Korea

More in Social Affairs

Celebrity psychiatrist referred to prosecution after death of patient

'Doesn't feel like a snack for ordinary people anymore': Price of bungeo-ppang increases sharply this season

Online posts claiming that G-Dragon will perform at APEC are fake

Morning temperatures forecast to plunge as early winter comes, with 1st subzero readings in Gangwon

Trump '100 percent' open to meeting North's Kim during Asia trip

Related Stories

G-Dragon hands out garbage bags to Gyeonggi residents ahead of Goyang Stadium concert

$6,400 for a festival ticket? 'Madly Medley' organizers pull '1%' tier passes after pricing complaints

Concert film 'G-Dragon in Cinema [Übermensch]' to show at special CGV theaters

Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour

G-Dragon to feature as guest performer in Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert series
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)