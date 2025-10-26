Police tighten security as Gyeongju prepares to host APEC this week

Police have ramped up security to the highest level in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. as the city prepares to host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting this week, officials said Sunday.Police plan to deploy up to 18,500 personnel each day at the Bomun Tourist Complex as key dignitaries are expected to arrive in the city for the multilateral event, slated for Friday and Saturday.Under the plan, police will mobilize antidrone systems, armored vehicles and helicopters to establish a security "vacuum zone" in the area, where the main summit venue and many hotels are clustered.They will also implement a three-tier security system, deploying personnel and equipment in close, middle and outer perimeters around key figures.Military authorities plan to dispatch about 1,800 troops to support security operations during the summit, while firefighting agencies will operate a situation room and deploy 1,352 personnel and 203 pieces of equipment in the city.Meanwhile, steel fences have been installed along the sidewalks near the Hwabaek International Convention Center, the main venue for the summit, to restrict public access to the area.Hotel premises where foreign delegates are expected to stay are also enclosed by 2-meter-high (6.6-foot-high) screen fences.Yonhap