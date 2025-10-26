Trump '100 percent' open to meeting North's Kim during Asia trip
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 15:44
U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of holding a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Asia tour, which includes his first visit to Korea since taking office.
“When you say they have to be recognized as a nuclear power, well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons, I'll say that,” said Trump, addressing North Korea’s demand to be recognized as a nuclear-armed state.
Diplomatic observers say the renewed “North Korea card” may be part of a broader political calculus.
With Washington facing mounting challenges — from intensifying U.S.-China tensions to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the threat of a government shutdown — some analysts speculate Trump may be preparing a surprise encounter with Kim to shift attention away from domestic troubles.
“I think they are sort of a nuclear power,” Trump said, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Malaysia last Friday. His remarks came in response to a question about Pyongyang’s demand that Washington formally recognize North Korea as a de facto nuclear-armed state, although not officially recognized as such under international law.
Kim said on Sept. 21 he had “good memories” of Trump and previously expressed willingness to meet with Trump, provided that denuclearization is not on the table. Trump’s latest remarks appear to echo Kim’s overture to some extent.
Trump went further, openly expressing a willingness to meet Kim during his stay in Korea. When asked about the possibility of meeting the North Korean leader at the demilitarized zone (DMZ), Trump said, “I would be open to it 100 percent.”
Recalling his last encounter with Kim in June 2019, Trump said, “They don’t have a lot of telephone service. They have a lot of nuclear weapons but not a lot of telephone service. I’m open to it.”
The comments are being interpreted as a calculated signal intended to draw a surprise invitation from Kim during Trump’s visit to Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting from Wednesday to Friday.
If such a meeting were to take place, Trump could present it as an unplanned but historic encounter — potentially creating a new “mega-issue” that overshadows ongoing domestic and diplomatic challenges, including trade disputes with China.
Even if denuclearization is not discussed, the optics of responding to a North Korean overture could provide Trump with political cover.
Trump also displayed unease over trade talks with China, widely seen as the main agenda item for his trip. “I want our farmers to be taken care of," said Trump when asked about his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump said he plans to discuss fentanyl and China’s lack of soybean purchases from the United States. “I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal,” he said.
Washington likely wants to likely talk rare earth exports, which Beijing has repeatedly restricted. Trump has previously eased his rhetoric toward China whenever such export controls were lifted.
A diplomatic source in Seoul said Trump’s attempts to ease friction with Beijing could also benefit Korea.
“With ministerial-level talks having failed to produce results, the two sides are now leaving the final decision to the leaders,” the source said. “For Washington, which needs a united front against China, Korea’s strength in key supply chains such as semiconductors and shipbuilding could work in its favor during the negotiations.”
Trump himself said the United States is “very close to a deal” with Korea on trade. "If they have it ready, I'm ready."
A senior U.S. official also told reporters in a pre-trip briefing that Washington is eager to “nail down" an agreement with Korea, adding that the United States hopes to finalize the deal as soon as Seoul agrees to terms they find “appropriate.”
Neither side disclosed details of the remaining sticking points. While the two countries reached a broad agreement in late July, negotiations continue over how to implement Korea’s $350 billion investment pledge in the United States.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
