More fallout for W Korea as influencer posts 'breast cancer party' invites from event

Vice Land Minister resigns after out-of-touch comments and spouse's speculative apartment deal

Police tighten security as Gyeongju prepares to host APEC this week

2 dead, 2 in critical condition after gas leak at zinc processing plant in Gyeongju

Trump '100 percent' open to meeting North's Kim during Asia trip

Related Stories

Trump set for showdown with Xi on sidelines of APEC in Gyeongju

Gold retreats from near four-week peak as dollar ticks up

Trump expects 'fantastic' trade deal with China, notes 'fair' deals with Korea, Japan, EU

U.S. State Department, White House reportedly preparing for talks with North

In letter to North's Kim, China's Xi voices willingness for strong bilateral ties