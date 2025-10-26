Pyeongchang Nongak Festival celebrates with music, performances and markets

Visitors enjoy a traditional outdoor play at the 2025 Pyeongchang Nongak Festival held in Yongpyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, on Oct. 26. This year’s festival, themed “Autumn in Pyeongchang, Alive with the Joyful Sounds of Nongak,” features various traditional farmers’ music performances, hands-on activities and local food markets. [NEWS1]