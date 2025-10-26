 Pyeongchang Nongak Festival celebrates with music, performances and markets
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Pyeongchang Nongak Festival celebrates with music, performances and markets

Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 20:30
 
Visitors enjoy a traditional outdoor play at the 2025 Pyeongchang Nongak Festival held in Yongpyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, on Oct. 26. This year’s festival, themed “Autumn in Pyeongchang, Alive with the Joyful Sounds of Nongak,” features various traditional farmers’ music performances, hands-on activities and local food markets. [NEWS1]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Pyeongchang Nongak Festival celebrates with music, performances and markets

Sunday's fortune: Know your limits

Saturday's fortune: Sharing is caring

Friday's fortune: Find comfort in the familiar

By One’s Own Hand …

Related Stories

The age of YouTube dominance…

No … we won’t

Cooperation has drifted away…

Noise amid the chaos

Let’s go…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)