Pyeongchang Nongak Festival celebrates with music, performances and markets
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 20:30
Visitors enjoy a traditional outdoor play at the 2025 Pyeongchang Nongak Festival held in Yongpyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, on Oct. 26. This year’s festival, themed “Autumn in Pyeongchang, Alive with the Joyful Sounds of Nongak,” features various traditional farmers’ music performances, hands-on activities and local food markets. [NEWS1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)