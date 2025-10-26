Sunday's fortune: Know your limits

Today is all about balance. Many signs are encouraged to remember not to overextend themselves. Do your best, but not at the cost of your mental and physical health. Your fortune for Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 A kind word can move mountains — be generous with praise🔹 Appreciate today more than the past🔹 You’ll see half-success — progress is real🔹 Know when to stop and feel content🔹 Balance value and emotion in your choices🔹 Friendly gatherings lift your mood💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Compassion | 🧭 South🔹 Don’t interfere with your children’s affairs🔹 Delegate rather than overextend yourself🔹 Let others act — observe quietly🔹 All options lead to similar outcomes🔹 Respect your partner’s voice🔹 Avoid judging older advice too quickly💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 East🔹 The more, the merrier — abundance brings joy🔹 Follow where your heart leads🔹 Home feels warm and lively today🔹 Family harmony is your deepest happiness🔹 Success is shared, not solitary🔹 You shine with confidence and ease💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South🔹 Keep a balanced stance in conflicts🔹 Too many concerns cause unrest🔹 Do good quietly without seeking credit🔹 Don’t compare yourself with others🔹 Envy drains joy — express your individuality🔹 Create your own trend, not imitate others'💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North🔹 Live young and adapt to the times🔹 Speak less, give more🔹 Handle family matters through discussion🔹 Open your heart — meaningful talks heal🔹 Show care and gratitude to parents🔹 Track expenses — they may rise unexpectedly💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North🔹 Remember — solitude can be peaceful🔹 Silence is golden; words may cut🔹 Avoid crowded places🔹 Rest and recharge at home🔹 Misunderstandings may arise — stay calm🔹 Don’t be ruled by fleeting emotions💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South🔹 Serve as your family’s steady compass🔹 Enjoy youth at any age — stay lighthearted🔹 Lead with wisdom and achieve your goals🔹 Contentment fills your daily life🔹 Capture cherished memories in photos🔹 You are today’s bright center of attention💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Compassion | 🧭 North🔹 Keep life simple and uncluttered🔹 Gentleness outlasts force🔹 Let go of the past; focus on the now🔹 Hard effort brings final success🔹 See the whole forest, not a single tree🔹 Empathy opens hearts and doors💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East🔹 Every day lived is a victory in and of itself🔹 Expect good family news or a celebration🔹 Connect with relatives or old friends🔹 Join casual gatherings or reunions🔹 Friendship or romance blossoms🔹 People bring warmth and joy💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East🔹 Whichever path you take, results align🔹 You’ll receive respect or affection🔹 Share family pride freely🔹 Enjoy a cheerful, lively day🔹 Create new memories while young🔹 Treat yourself to something that brings joy💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South🔹 Avoid thinking “only I can do it”🔹 Be mindful of your energy and limits🔹 Adapt plans to your reality, not ideals🔹 Act today — don’t delay tasks🔹 Confidence is good; arrogance isn’t🔹 Embrace your individuality proudly💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 West🔹 A generous heart wishes to give🔹 Guard your trust — not everyone reciprocates🔹 Too much kindness may be mistaken for duty🔹 Treat your spouse or family with care🔹 Blood ties come before others today🔹 Love thrives on both patience and play