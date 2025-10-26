Sunday's fortune: Know your limits
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 A kind word can move mountains — be generous with praise
🔹 Appreciate today more than the past
🔹 You’ll see half-success — progress is real
🔹 Know when to stop and feel content
🔹 Balance value and emotion in your choices
🔹 Friendly gatherings lift your mood
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Compassion | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t interfere with your children’s affairs
🔹 Delegate rather than overextend yourself
🔹 Let others act — observe quietly
🔹 All options lead to similar outcomes
🔹 Respect your partner’s voice
🔹 Avoid judging older advice too quickly
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 East
🔹 The more, the merrier — abundance brings joy
🔹 Follow where your heart leads
🔹 Home feels warm and lively today
🔹 Family harmony is your deepest happiness
🔹 Success is shared, not solitary
🔹 You shine with confidence and ease
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Keep a balanced stance in conflicts
🔹 Too many concerns cause unrest
🔹 Do good quietly without seeking credit
🔹 Don’t compare yourself with others
🔹 Envy drains joy — express your individuality
🔹 Create your own trend, not imitate others'
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North
🔹 Live young and adapt to the times
🔹 Speak less, give more
🔹 Handle family matters through discussion
🔹 Open your heart — meaningful talks heal
🔹 Show care and gratitude to parents
🔹 Track expenses — they may rise unexpectedly
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Remember — solitude can be peaceful
🔹 Silence is golden; words may cut
🔹 Avoid crowded places
🔹 Rest and recharge at home
🔹 Misunderstandings may arise — stay calm
🔹 Don’t be ruled by fleeting emotions
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South
🔹 Serve as your family’s steady compass
🔹 Enjoy youth at any age — stay lighthearted
🔹 Lead with wisdom and achieve your goals
🔹 Contentment fills your daily life
🔹 Capture cherished memories in photos
🔹 You are today’s bright center of attention
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Compassion | 🧭 North
🔹 Keep life simple and uncluttered
🔹 Gentleness outlasts force
🔹 Let go of the past; focus on the now
🔹 Hard effort brings final success
🔹 See the whole forest, not a single tree
🔹 Empathy opens hearts and doors
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Every day lived is a victory in and of itself
🔹 Expect good family news or a celebration
🔹 Connect with relatives or old friends
🔹 Join casual gatherings or reunions
🔹 Friendship or romance blossoms
🔹 People bring warmth and joy
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Whichever path you take, results align
🔹 You’ll receive respect or affection
🔹 Share family pride freely
🔹 Enjoy a cheerful, lively day
🔹 Create new memories while young
🔹 Treat yourself to something that brings joy
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid thinking “only I can do it”
🔹 Be mindful of your energy and limits
🔹 Adapt plans to your reality, not ideals
🔹 Act today — don’t delay tasks
🔹 Confidence is good; arrogance isn’t
🔹 Embrace your individuality proudly
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 West
🔹 A generous heart wishes to give
🔹 Guard your trust — not everyone reciprocates
🔹 Too much kindness may be mistaken for duty
🔹 Treat your spouse or family with care
🔹 Blood ties come before others today
🔹 Love thrives on both patience and play
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
