KBO's next generation steps up in this year's playoffs, offers glimpse of national team's future
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 10:00 Updated: 26 Oct. 2025, 13:23
DAEGU — Young talent is taking center stage in the 2025 KBO playoffs, offering a glimpse of what may lie ahead for the Korean national baseball team.
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju, 21, and slugger Roh Si-hwan, 24, as well as Samsung Lions infielder Kim Young-woong, 22, are all making strong impressions in their first KBO postseason ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC).
Moon and Roh helped Korea capture gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 as the team’s aces. National team manager Ryu Ji-hyun has reportedly identified the two as core players for the next WBC. In the second round of playoffs between the Eagles and Lions, the two continue to show they can handle high-stakes games.
Moon, in particular, has dominated. Coming out of the bullpen in two appearances, he recorded one win, one hold, 10 strikeouts and no earned runs over six innings, while allowing just one walk. He earned Daily MVP honors in both Game 1 and Game 3.
His fastball velocity and command have stood out. In Game 1 on Saturday, he threw a pitch measured at 100 miles per hour, the fastest ever recorded by a Korean pitcher in the KBO. He pitched 2 innings that game and followed up with a 4-inning save in Game 2 on Sunday.
“Moon’s not even starting — he’s coming out of the bullpen — and we still can’t hit him,” a Lions assistant coach said. “It’s like the Los Angeles Dodgers using Roki Sasaki out of the bullpen.”
When Moon walked off the mound roaring after escaping a jam, the Eagles fan section erupted even louder.
“During the Asian Games, I pitched with a ‘whatever happens’ mindset,” Moon said before the postseason began. “Now I’m thinking a bit more. But I’ve kept the same mentality. There are good pitchers behind me, so I’m just doing my part. I trust the guys on the team and try to focus only on what I can do.”
That mindset appears to be paying off. Moon is quickly evolving into Korea’s go-to big-game pitcher.
“I’ve rarely pitched with runners on base since high school, so I still got nervous,” he said. “But I’ll pitch in any role if it helps the team win.”
At the plate, cleanup hitter Roh has anchored the Eagles offense. Over Games 1 through 3, he hit .417 with five hits in 12 at-bats, including two home runs and a double.
In Game 3, with his team trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Roh smashed a go-ahead two-run homer to flip the game. It was a clutch performance befitting the KBO’s home run leader among Korean hitters, with 32 during the regular season.
“Manager Kim Kyung-moon told me not to overthink it and just swing aggressively,” Roh said after Game 3. “That message changed my approach. I want to keep delivering in key moments.”
Kim Young-woong, who was a likely candidate for the Premier12 national team roster in November last year, missed the final cut due to a shoulder injury suffered during the postseason. The 2026 WBC offers him a chance to mark his senior national team debut.
Though Kim struggled at times during the regular season, he has reemerged in the postseason. His three-run homer off the Eagles' Ryu Hyun-jin in Game 3 flipped the game's momentum.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN
