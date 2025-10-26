 KBO's next generation steps up in this year's playoffs, offers glimpse of national team's future
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

KBO's next generation steps up in this year's playoffs, offers glimpse of national team's future

Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 10:00 Updated: 26 Oct. 2025, 13:23
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju celebrates during Game 3 of the KBO playoffs against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Oct. 21. [NEWS1]

Hanwha Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju celebrates during Game 3 of the KBO playoffs against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Oct. 21. [NEWS1]

 
DAEGU — Young talent is taking center stage in the 2025 KBO playoffs, offering a glimpse of what may lie ahead for the Korean national baseball team.
 
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju, 21, and slugger Roh Si-hwan, 24, as well as Samsung Lions infielder Kim Young-woong, 22, are all making strong impressions in their first KBO postseason ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC).
 

Related Article

 
Moon and Roh helped Korea capture gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 as the team’s aces. National team manager Ryu Ji-hyun has reportedly identified the two as core players for the next WBC. In the second round of playoffs between the Eagles and Lions, the two continue to show they can handle high-stakes games.
 
Moon, in particular, has dominated. Coming out of the bullpen in two appearances, he recorded one win, one hold, 10 strikeouts and no earned runs over six innings, while allowing just one walk. He earned Daily MVP honors in both Game 1 and Game 3.
 
His fastball velocity and command have stood out. In Game 1 on Saturday, he threw a pitch measured at 100 miles per hour, the fastest ever recorded by a Korean pitcher in the KBO. He pitched 2 innings that game and followed up with a 4-inning save in Game 2 on Sunday. 
 
“Moon’s not even starting — he’s coming out of the bullpen — and we still can’t hit him,” a Lions assistant coach said. “It’s like the Los Angeles Dodgers using Roki Sasaki out of the bullpen.”
 
When Moon walked off the mound roaring after escaping a jam, the Eagles fan section erupted even louder. 
 
“During the Asian Games, I pitched with a ‘whatever happens’ mindset,” Moon said before the postseason began. “Now I’m thinking a bit more. But I’ve kept the same mentality. There are good pitchers behind me, so I’m just doing my part. I trust the guys on the team and try to focus only on what I can do.” 
 
That mindset appears to be paying off. Moon is quickly evolving into Korea’s go-to big-game pitcher.
 
“I’ve rarely pitched with runners on base since high school, so I still got nervous,” he said. “But I’ll pitch in any role if it helps the team win.”
 
At the plate, cleanup hitter Roh has anchored the Eagles offense. Over Games 1 through 3, he hit .417 with five hits in 12 at-bats, including two home runs and a double.
 
Hanwha Eagles infielder Roh Si-hwan hits a home run during Game 3 of the KBO playoffs against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Oct. 21. [NEWS1]

Hanwha Eagles infielder Roh Si-hwan hits a home run during Game 3 of the KBO playoffs against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Oct. 21. [NEWS1]

 
In Game 3, with his team trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Roh smashed a go-ahead two-run homer to flip the game. It was a clutch performance befitting the KBO’s home run leader among Korean hitters, with 32 during the regular season.
 
“Manager Kim Kyung-moon told me not to overthink it and just swing aggressively,” Roh said after Game 3. “That message changed my approach. I want to keep delivering in key moments.”
 
Samsung Lions infielder Kim Young-woong celebrates after hitting a home run during Game 4 of the second round of KBO playoffs at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Oct. 22. [NEWS1]

Samsung Lions infielder Kim Young-woong celebrates after hitting a home run during Game 4 of the second round of KBO playoffs at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Oct. 22. [NEWS1]

 
Kim Young-woong, who was a likely candidate for the Premier12 national team roster in November last year, missed the final cut due to a shoulder injury suffered during the postseason. The 2026 WBC offers him a chance to mark his senior national team debut. 
 
Though Kim struggled at times during the regular season, he has reemerged in the postseason. His three-run homer off the Eagles' Ryu Hyun-jin in Game 3 flipped the game's momentum.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
tags KBO WBC Playoffs Moon Dong-ju Roh Si-hwan Kim Young-woong

More in Baseball

KBO's next generation steps up in this year's playoffs, offers glimpse of national team's future

Will Twins build on recent success or will Eagles finally win it all? KBO Korean series starts Sunday

Top regular-season pitcher to duel postseason ace in winner-take-all game

Teamless no more: Ulsan joins baseball world with citizen-owned farm club

Ex-Bears manager Lee Seung-youp to coach Yomiuri Giants in fall training camp

Related Stories

Moon Dong-ju hits 99.2 mph in first appearance of KBO preseason

Throwing fire

Jang Si-hwan re-signs with Hanwha Eagles on three-year deal

Hanwha Eagles' Ha Ju-suk, NC Dinos' Kim Ki-hwan suspended for drunk driving

The price of eggs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)