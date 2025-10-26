 Twins beat Eagles 8-2 in Game 1 of Korean Series
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 18:36
LG Twins players celebrate their 8–2 victory over the Hanwha Eagles in Game 1 of the 2025 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO Postseason Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 26. [NEWS1]

LG Twins players celebrate their 8–2 victory over the Hanwha Eagles in Game 1 of the 2025 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO Postseason Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 26. Teams that win Game 1 of the Korean Series have gone on to claim the title 73.2 percent of the time, 30 out of 41. With a sold-out home crowd behind them, the defending champions made a confident start toward what would be their fourth title — after 1990, 1994 and 2023. [NEWS1]
