More in Finance

Kospi's 2025 growth fastest among G20 indices on foreign buying: Data

After public pressure, FSS chief agrees to sell one of his Gangnam apartments

BOK calls for bank-led stablecoin amid parliamentary fervor for token

Celebration of Kospi surpassing 4,000 points for first time

Kospi breaks 4,000 points for the first time ahead of APEC, surging nearly 70% this year