 Celebration of Kospi surpassing 4,000 points for first time
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 19:20
 
Korea Exchange Chairman Jung Eun-bo, fourth from the left in the front row, and heads of securities firms pose for a photo at the Korea Exchange in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul on Oct. 27, celebrating the Kospi index surpassing the 4,000 mark. [YONHAP]

 
The main bourse surpassed the threshold for the first time in history, boosted by the shipbuilding and semiconductor sectors. The sectors seen as pivotal to the deepening U.S.-Korea cooperation, which also lies at the heart of the ongoing tariff negotiations. 
