Celebration of Kospi surpassing 4,000 points for first time

Korea Exchange Chairman Jung Eun-bo, fourth from the left in the front row, and heads of securities firms pose for a photo at the Korea Exchange in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul on Oct. 27, celebrating the Kospi index surpassing the 4,000 mark.The main bourse surpassed the threshold for the first time in history, boosted by the shipbuilding and semiconductor sectors. The sectors seen as pivotal to the deepening U.S.-Korea cooperation, which also lies at the heart of the ongoing tariff negotiations.