Hana becomes 1st financial institution in country to establish consumer protection committee within board of directors

Tax data suggests wealthier individuals manage assets more through interest and dividends than deposits

Kospi surpasses 4,000 for first time in history

Cryptocurrency transfers between Korea, Cambodia skyrocketed in 2024, investigation finds

Related Stories

Value of Korean won surges to seven-month high as greenback slides amid uncertainty, instability

Won inches toward 1,400 to the dollar as Korea braces for U.S. reciprocal tariffs

Mexican security chief confirms cartel family members entered U.S. in a deal with Trump administration

New Korean envoy to U.S. pledges best efforts to address trade, other bilateral issues

U.S. and China hold second day of tariff talks with no breakthroughs but Trump touts 'great progress'