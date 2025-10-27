Cryptocurrency transfers between Korea, Cambodia skyrocketed in 2024, investigation finds

Banks likely to tighten lending criteria in Q4: Survey

Overseas stock ownership among Korean investors up 60% in Q3

Kospi breaks 4,000 points for the first time ahead of APEC, surging nearly 70% this year

Celebration of Kospi surpassing 4,000 points for first time

Related Stories

Deal to pause U.S.-China trade war appears likely ahead of APEC

Trump says he, Xi agree to meet at APEC summit in S. Korea

Korea, U.S. still apart on trade deal specifics as bilateral summit nears

U.S. and China to talk in Stockholm on trade with eye on Trump-Xi summit later this year

APEC invitations to go out under new president with preparations ongoing