Kospi surpasses 4,000 for first time in history

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 09:25 Updated: 27 Oct. 2025, 09:48
Korea's benchmark Kospi opens surpasses the 4,000 mark for the first time in history on Oct. 27. The figures are shown at a digital screen inside a dealing room at a Hana Bank Jung branch in Jung District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Korea's benchmark Kospi surpassed the 4,000 mark for the first time in history just 10 minutes into trading on Monday amid hopes that the United States and China soon could strike a sweeping trade deal.
 
The Kospi soared 2.11 percent as of 9:16 a.m. to hit a record-high of 4,024.81, the highest figure ever since Korea started tracking the Korea Composite Stock Price Index in 1983.
 

The index opened at 3,999.79, over 1,000 points higher than on June 20 when it had surpassed the 3,000 mark.
 
After a six-day streak of record gains since last Wednesday, the Kospi paused Thursday as investors locked in profits but rebounded to end in positive territory Friday.
 
On Friday, U.S. stocks also advanced, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.01 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbing 1.15 percent.
 
Samsung Electronics' share prices also surpassed the 100,000 won ($69.5) on Monday morning, also the first in history. It is trading at 101,600 won as of 9:16 a.m. Chip rival SK hynix also surged 4.31 percent.
 
Other large-cap shares also traded higher.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.19 percent, leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai soared 13.99 percent, and shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean gained 3.99 percent.
 
Among decliners, leading steelmaker Posco Holdings fell 0.92 percent, while dominant tobacco maker KT&G shed 0.37 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,435.05 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 1.8 won or 0.13 percent from the previous session's close of 1,246.85 won.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
