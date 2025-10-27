Overseas stock ownership among Korean investors up 60% in Q3

Holdings of foreign securities among Korean investors in the third quarter rose nearly 60 percent from a year earlier, with U.S. stocks dominating investors' foreign portfolio, data showed Monday.Local investors held overseas stocks and bonds worth $220.3 billion as of end-September, up 59.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).The value of U.S. stocks and bonds held by Korean investors totaled $177.6 billion, accounting for 80.7 percent of their total overseas securities holdings. Investments in U.S. stocks alone totaled $155.5 billion, or about 94 percent of their total overseas equity holdings.U.S. electric vehicle titan Tesla Motors was Korean investors' top pick, with their holdings reaching $27.5 billion. Tesla was the top pick of local investors for the past three consecutive quarters.AI chip giant Nvidia took the No. 2 spot with $16.3 billion, trailed by Palantir Technologies with $6.5 billion, Apple with $4.7 billion and quantum computing company IonQ with $3.7 billion.Meanwhile, the value of overseas securities settled through the KSD stood at $200.8 billion, up 12.1 percent from the same period a year earlier and 4 percent higher than the previous quarter.Yonhap