GS25 tops 1 million followers on YouTube, Instagram as short-form videos gain traction
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 18:57
GS25, the convenience store chain operated by GS Retail, announced Monday that it has surpassed 1 million followers on both YouTube and Instagram.
GS25’s Instagram account, launched in April 2019, reached the 1-million follower mark on Friday — about five years and six months since its debut, according to GS25. The store had already surpassed 1 million YouTube subscribers in August 2022.
GS25 is the first in the convenience store industry to reach the 1-million mark on both major social media platforms.
The company credited the milestone to its strategy of prioritizing short-form video content — specifically Instagram reels — that encourages customer interaction and sharing, moving away from traditional, one-way, information-driven content.
Popular series include the “Convenience Store Staff Series,” which introduces product combinations curated by employees, and “Convenience Store Stories,” a comic-style series based on amusing real-life episodes from stores.
“GS25 considers fun-based communication and empathy with customers to be core brand assets,” said Lee Jeong-pyo, head of marketing at GS Retail. “We will continue to enhance storytelling and short-form content so customers can directly engage and enjoy the experience.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
