Kaeri, Missouri University agree to cooperate in nuclear energy research

The state-run Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (Kaeri) has signed an agreement with the University of Missouri to carry out joint research projects in the nuclear energy sector, the science ministry said Monday.The two institutions signed the agreement at Kaeri's headquarters in the central city of Daejeon to lay the groundwork for deeper cooperation in the field, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.The partnership comes as a consortium consisting of Kaeri, Hyundai Engineering Co. and U.S. nuclear power engineering firm MPR signed a deal with the University of Missouri in April to conduct the initial design phase of the Next Generation Missouri University Research Reactor (NextGen MURR) project.Under the agreement, the two sides will promote academic exchanges and conduct joint research while sharing expertise and infrastructure for practical cooperation."The visit by the university delegation will go beyond just an exchange and serve as an opportunity to build a sustainable cooperation model following the export of the research reactor design," Kaeri President Joo Han-gyu said."It is notable that Korea, which once received nuclear energy technology support from the United States, has now emerged as an equal partner with Washington in developing next-generation research reactors," First Vice Science Minister Koo Hyuk-chae added.Yonhap