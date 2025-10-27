 Posco Holdings' Q3 net income down 22% to $272.4 million
Posco Holdings' Q3 net income down 22% to $272.4 million

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 17:00
Posco Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul in February 2024 [YONHAP]

Posco Holdings Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 390 billion won ($272.4 million), down 22 percent from a year earlier.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 13.5 percent on year to 640 billion won. Sales decreased 5.8 percent to 17.26 trillion won.
 

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average net profit estimate by analysts stood at 328.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

