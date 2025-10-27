 SK hynix unveils next-generation NAND storage vision for AI
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK hynix unveils next-generation NAND storage vision for AI

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 11:26
The SK hynix logo appears in this illustration taken on Aug. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The SK hynix logo appears in this illustration taken on Aug. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Korean chipmaker SK hynix has showcased its strategy for next-generation NAND storage products customized for the art AI industry during a global event this month, the company said Monday.
 
The company unveiled the vision as it took part in the 2025 Open Compute Project Global Summit held in California from Oct. 13 to 16, introducing its new AI-optimized NAND lineup.
 

Related Article

 
"With the rapid growth of the AI inference market, the demand for NAND storage products capable of processing large volumes of data quickly and efficiently is increasing dramatically," SK hynix said in a release.
 
"The company will fulfill customer needs by establishing the AI-NAND (AIN) Family lineup of solution products, optimized for the AI era," it added.
 
The company said the NAND solutions are optimized in terms of performance, bandwidth and density, respectively, enabling enhanced data processing speed and storage capacity.
 
"In the next generation NAND storage market, SK hynix will collaborate closely with customers and partners to become a key player," said Ahn Hyun, chief development officer at the chipmaker.
 

Yonhap
tags SK hynix AI next-generation NAND storage

More in Industry

SK hynix unveils next-generation NAND storage vision for AI

Finance chief emphasizes stronger cooperation with Latin America in AI, minerals, clean energy

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee discusses business ties with Hankook & Company

Samsung Electronics recognized as most loved home appliance brand by Australian consumers

'Doesn't feel like a snack for ordinary people anymore': Price of bungeo-ppang increases sharply this season

Related Stories

SK hynix develops SSD for on-device AI computers set for mass production this year

SK hynix starts mass production of new QLC NAND flash with higher density

SK hynix begins offering samples of 176-layer NAND chip

SK hynix develops new flash storage chip using 321-layer NAND

SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)