SK hynix unveils next-generation NAND storage vision for AI

Korean chipmaker SK hynix has showcased its strategy for next-generation NAND storage products customized for the art AI industry during a global event this month, the company said Monday.The company unveiled the vision as it took part in the 2025 Open Compute Project Global Summit held in California from Oct. 13 to 16, introducing its new AI-optimized NAND lineup."With the rapid growth of the AI inference market, the demand for NAND storage products capable of processing large volumes of data quickly and efficiently is increasing dramatically," SK hynix said in a release."The company will fulfill customer needs by establishing the AI-NAND (AIN) Family lineup of solution products, optimized for the AI era," it added.The company said the NAND solutions are optimized in terms of performance, bandwidth and density, respectively, enabling enhanced data processing speed and storage capacity."In the next generation NAND storage market, SK hynix will collaborate closely with customers and partners to become a key player," said Ahn Hyun, chief development officer at the chipmaker.Yonhap