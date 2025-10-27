Korea's retail, food, beauty brands make big marketing push ahead of Gyeongju APEC summit
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 18:45 Updated: 27 Oct. 2025, 19:08
Korea’s retail, food and beauty industries are launching aggressive marketing campaigns ahead of the Oct. 31 APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, using the summit as a platform to promote Korean brands to an international audience.
With more than 20,000 participants, including heads of state, high-level delegates from 21 member economies and global business leaders, expected to gather in the city from Friday, companies are rolling out targeted promotions, product showcases and branded experiences. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimates the summit could generate an economic impact of around 7.4 trillion won ($5.2 billion).
The food industry is making an especially strong showing. Of the 66 official sponsors and promotional partners for the summit, 29 are K-food companies, accounting for 43.9 percent of the total, according to the APEC preparatory office.
From Monday to Saturday, a “K-Food Station” near the International Media Center will host food trucks offering free samples to visitors.
Nongshim will run a ramen truck themed after the Netflix animated series “KPop Demon Hunters,” handing out samples of its Shin Ramyun and supplying a total of 10,000 servings during the event.
Lotte GRS, the dining franchise arm of Lotte Group, will distribute 3,000 cups of coffee and 3,000 doughnuts. Lotte Hotel Seoul is dispatching staff to Gyeongju to help celebrity chef Edward Lee prepare luncheons and dinners for the summit.
“We will mobilize the group’s full capabilities and infrastructure across retail, food and tourism to ensure the successful hosting of APEC,” a Lotte official said.
Lotte Department Store and Lotte Mart are also holding discount events to mark the summit.
CJ CheilJedang will distribute 20,000 Bibigo and Hetban microwavable rice products at the K-Food Station and 60 local accommodation sites. Paris Baguette, operated by SPC Group, will serve bread inspired by traditional Korean themes during the Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting and the Annual Ministerial Meeting, and will open a café inside the media center.
Coupang is also joining in, producing 50 million delivery boxes and plastic wraps bearing the message “APEC 2025 Korea” to use in its nationwide Rocket Delivery network during the summit. The Rocket Delivery network is Coupang’s signature next-day or same-day delivery service, supported by its own nationwide logistics infrastructure.
The beauty and fashion sectors are contributing as well. Amorepacific, LG Household & Health Care and APR will operate exhibition booths and sponsor cosmetics and beauty devices. Fashion brand Matin Kim will offer card wallets and bags to APEC visitors.
Kolon FnC’s golfwear brand WAAC has released a special “Gyeongju Edition” capsule collection of 11 items, including T-shirts and socks inspired by the city’s heritage.
Buchang Bakery, which will provide walnut cookies at the summit, partnered with the National Museum’s cultural foundation to launch a limited “APEC 2025 Edition” gift box combining baked goods and museum-themed merchandise.
Top retail executives will also be on the ground in Gyeongju for the APEC CEO Summit. Attendees include Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin and Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin.
Kim Sang‑hyun, vice chairman of Lotte’s retail division; Rob Porter, Coupang’s chief global affairs officer and Sandy Ran Xu, CEO of JD.com, will share the stage on Wednesday. Heo Seo‑hong, CEO of GS Retail, Jung Ji-young, CEO of Hyundai Department Store and Park Dae‑jun, CEO of Coupang, will take part in a side event titled “Future Tech Forum: Retail.”
The summit is expected to draw over 1,700 business leaders and high-level government officials from the 21 APEC member economies.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
