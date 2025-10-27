Buddhist grotto inspired mood lamps? Pop-up souvenir shop in Gyeongju tempts travelers with creative takes on traditional motifs.
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 18:22 Updated: 27 Oct. 2025, 19:00
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — At one corner of the Gyeongju Station, many slow their steps to take a closer look.
It's a pop-up store showcasing 18 award-winning entries from the 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest, set up to celebrate the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. It's currently the only location where winning-entry items can be found and purchased in one place.
Even before its 10 a.m. opening, a small crowd had already gathered around. Though small, the space radiated creativity. Opening on Oct. 25, the store will run until Sunday.
Some of the featured merchandise includes the Joseon Royal Wine Stopper (Presidential Award), inspired by the royal throne of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the Gold Leaf Craft DIY Coloring Kit (Gold Award), which allows visitors to try their hand at traditional Korean gilding, and a miniature Gyeongju Mood Lamp.
Some had already flown off the shelves by Monday morning. One foreign traveler left disappointed after learning that the Gold Leaf Craft DIY Coloring Kit had sold out. "Again 1500," a figurine-shaped air freshener inspired by Jinmyosu, the guardian beasts of Baekje (18 B.C. to A.D. 660), and a traditional hair tie were also no longer available.
Items themed after the gat (Korean traditional hat), such as The Come Hither, Gat Wind Chime — a traditional wind chime shaped like a gat — and the Joseon Style Gat Cup, modeled after the hat's elegant silhouette, had also sold out over the weekend.
"They disappeared quickly because of the popularity of KPop Demon Hunters," said one staff member. Sold-out items may be restocked before the pop-up closes Sunday, but all products can also be purchased through each creator's website or Instagram page.
The gat cup can be purchased at www.limekorea.co.kr, while the wind chime is available at www.habit-us.kr. The DIY-Kit is on sale at www.glitting.kr.
For collectors seeking something unique, premium pieces like the Traditional Hat Incense Holder and Hwahyup Yeonjigo — a modern reinterpretation of the rouge container once used by royal women — are available for 180,000 won and 118,000 won, respectively.
More affordable souvenirs include the TimeLink-Gung Postcard Set (15,000 won), the NajeonChilgi Pattern Calendar (16,000 won), the Traditional Knot Tackle Hair Shoe (19,000 won) and the Dancheong Daenggi Scarf (13,000 won). The Black Gat Pen, which won the Minister's Award in the 2023 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest, is also available for sale as an official commemorative item.
The store opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)