 Buddhist grotto inspired mood lamps? Pop-up souvenir shop in Gyeongju tempts travelers with creative takes on traditional motifs.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Buddhist grotto inspired mood lamps? Pop-up souvenir shop in Gyeongju tempts travelers with creative takes on traditional motifs.

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 18:22 Updated: 27 Oct. 2025, 19:00
Seokguram Grotto Mood Lamp [WOO JI-WON]

Seokguram Grotto Mood Lamp [WOO JI-WON]

 
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — At one corner of the Gyeongju Station, many slow their steps to take a closer look.
 
It's a pop-up store showcasing 18 award-winning entries from the 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest, set up to celebrate the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. It's currently the only location where winning-entry items can be found and purchased in one place.

Related Article

 
Even before its 10 a.m. opening, a small crowd had already gathered around. Though small, the space radiated creativity. Opening on Oct. 25, the store will run until Sunday.
 
The Joseon Royal Wine Stopper on display at the pop-up store [WOO JI-WON]

The Joseon Royal Wine Stopper on display at the pop-up store [WOO JI-WON]

 
Some of the featured merchandise includes the Joseon Royal Wine Stopper (Presidential Award), inspired by the royal throne of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the Gold Leaf Craft DIY Coloring Kit (Gold Award), which allows visitors to try their hand at traditional Korean gilding, and a miniature Gyeongju Mood Lamp.
 
Some had already flown off the shelves by Monday morning. One foreign traveler left disappointed after learning that the Gold Leaf Craft DIY Coloring Kit had sold out. "Again 1500," a figurine-shaped air freshener inspired by Jinmyosu, the guardian beasts of Baekje (18 B.C. to A.D. 660), and a traditional hair tie were also no longer available.
 
Sold-out Joseon Style Gat Cup, left, and Lucky Pollock [WOO JI-WON]

Sold-out Joseon Style Gat Cup, left, and Lucky Pollock [WOO JI-WON]

Sold-out Come Hither, Gat Wind Chime [WOO JI-WON]

Sold-out Come Hither, Gat Wind Chime [WOO JI-WON]

 
Items themed after the gat (Korean traditional hat), such as The Come Hither, Gat Wind Chime — a traditional wind chime shaped like a gat — and the Joseon Style Gat Cup, modeled after the hat's elegant silhouette, had also sold out over the weekend. 
 
"They disappeared quickly because of the popularity of KPop Demon Hunters," said one staff member. Sold-out items may be restocked before the pop-up closes Sunday, but all products can also be purchased through each creator's website or Instagram page. 
 
The gat cup can be purchased at www.limekorea.co.kr, while the wind chime is available at www.habit-us.kr. The DIY-Kit is on sale at www.glitting.kr.
 
For collectors seeking something unique, premium pieces like the Traditional Hat Incense Holder and Hwahyup Yeonjigo — a modern reinterpretation of the rouge container once used by royal women — are available for 180,000 won and 118,000 won, respectively. 
 
More affordable souvenirs include the TimeLink-Gung Postcard Set (15,000 won), the NajeonChilgi Pattern Calendar (16,000 won), the Traditional Knot Tackle Hair Shoe (19,000 won) and the Dancheong Daenggi Scarf (13,000 won). The Black Gat Pen, which won the Minister's Award in the 2023 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest, is also available for sale as an official commemorative item.
 
APEC-collaborative goods: pouch, left, and umbrella [WOO JI-WON]

APEC-collaborative goods: pouch, left, and umbrella [WOO JI-WON]

The store also includes a space dedicated to National Museum Goods, including APEC-collaborated merchandise, featuring cups, bookmarks, umbrellas and other themed souvenirs. 
 
The store opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
 
Palace Comb [WOO JI-WON]

Palace Comb [WOO JI-WON]

Sold-out Taditional Knot Tackle Hair Shoe [WOO JI-WON]

Sold-out Taditional Knot Tackle Hair Shoe [WOO JI-WON]

Again 1500 [WOO JI-WON]

Again 1500 [WOO JI-WON]

A pop-up store featuring award-winning entries from the 2025 KoreaTourism Souvenir Contest [WOO JI-WON]

A pop-up store featuring award-winning entries from the 2025 KoreaTourism Souvenir Contest [WOO JI-WON]


BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea merchandise APEC

More in Food & Travel

Buddhist grotto inspired mood lamps? Pop-up souvenir shop in Gyeongju tempts travelers with creative takes on traditional motifs.

North Gyeongsang promotes Korean cuisine during APEC meeting

President Lee feeds CNN gimbap, fruits and Gyeongju bread ahead of his big diplomatic week

Beyond the stereotypes: Two unique spots in Seoul for Indian cuisine

Awakening the palate: How Mumbai's dining scene is redefining Indian flavor

Related Stories

From shoes to shot glasses, merch market rides wave as presidents and museums lean into swag

Bag or hoodie?

Seoul's spy agency warns of possible terrorism during APEC summit, including North Korea hacking

APEC preparations on full throttle as lodging, logistics get sorted

Big Hit Entertainment sees net profit rise 92 percent in Q3
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)