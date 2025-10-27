Trump’s visit to Korea must not mean recognition of North Korea's nuclear status (KOR)

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again made remarks suggesting de facto recognition of North Korea’s nuclear weapons. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Oct. 24 (local time) en route to Asia, Trump said, “I consider North Korea a kind of nuclear power.” He was responding to a reporter’s question about whether he was open to dialogue if Pyongyang demanded to be treated as a nuclear-armed state. Trump also repeated that he maintains a “personal and good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The official U.S. stance remains complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Trump's latest comment, therefore, appears aimed at drawing Kim to an unannounced meeting during his planned two-day visit to Korea starting Oct. 29. He added, “If Kim Jong-un wants to meet, I’m open to it.”The concern is that Trump’s personal calculations could steer policy toward tacit recognition of North Korea’s nuclear status. Kim declared during the Supreme People’s Assembly last month that if “the United States abandons its obsession with denuclearization and accepts reality, there will be no reason we cannot face each other.” In other words, a U.S. acknowledgment of the North’s nuclear program could reopen summit diplomacy. Pyongyang may interpret Trump’s “nuclear power” remark as a sign that its long-standing demand is being met.Trump, who often highlights his role in resolving international conflicts, could try to use the North Korean issue to bolster his legacy — and perhaps his pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize. If his upcoming visit leads to a surprise meeting and North Korea’s return to dialogue, that would be a positive step in and of itself. But if the price is Washington’s implicit acceptance of Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, the Korean Peninsula would once again face the shadow of a nuclear threat. The risk of a “nuclear domino” spreading across Northeast Asia cannot be ruled out.Trump’s personal ambitions must not come at the expense of international security or regional nuclear stability. Any dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang must begin from the principle of complete denuclearization. The Korean government must clearly convey this concern to Washington and ensure that there is no repeat of “Korea passing,” in which Seoul is sidelined in U.S.-North Korea contact.President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to hold his second summit with Trump on Oct. 29, with trade negotiations and revisions to the bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement high on the agenda. The two leaders must also address the North Korean nuclear issue as a core security priority. Building on stronger alliance coordination, President Lee’s upcoming summit with Trump should explore how the United States can take the lead as a “peacemaker” while Korea supports that role as a “pace maker.” The government must use the remaining days to prepare thoroughly and turn the summit into a milestone for strengthening the alliance.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 또다시 북핵을 인정하는 듯한 발언을 했다. 트럼프 대통령은 지난 24일(현지시간) 아시아 순방길에 오른 기내에서 “북한은 일종의 뉴클리어 파워(Nuclear Power·핵무기를 가진 나라)라 생각한다”고 밝혔다. ‘북한이 자신을 뉴클리어 파워로 인정해야 대화에 나서겠다는데, 여기에 열려 있느냐’는 언론 질문에 대한 답이었다. 트럼프 대통령은 “김정은 국무위원장과 ‘개인적으로 좋은 관계’를 유지하고 있다”고 거듭 강조하기도 했다. 미국 정부의 공식 정책 기조는 여전히 북한의 비핵화다. 그런 점에서 트럼프의 이번 언급은 오는 29일부터 예정된 1박2일 방한 기간 중 김 위원장과의 깜짝 회동을 위한 유인책일 가능성이 크다. 트럼프는 “김정은이 나를 만나고 싶어 한다면 나는 열려 있다”고도 했다.문제는 트럼프 대통령의 개인적 계산이 북한 핵을 사실상 인정하는 방향으로 흐를 수 있다는 점이다. 김 위원장은 지난달 최고인민회의 연설에서 “미국이 비핵화 집념을 버리고 현실을 인정한다면 우리도 미국과 마주 서지 못할 이유가 없다”고 했다. 미국이 북한의 핵을 기정사실로 받아들인다면 북·미 정상회담도 가능하다는 것이다. 북한이 트럼프의 이번 ‘뉴클리어 파워’ 발언을 자신들의 요구가 수용된 것으로 해석할 수도 있다. 노벨평화상을 노리는 트럼프가 각종 국제 분쟁의 해결을 치적으로 내세우는 과정에서 북핵 문제를 활용할 가능성도 있다.트럼프의 방한 중 깜짝 회동이 실제로 성사돼 북한이 대화의 테이블로 복귀한다면 그 자체로는 긍정적일 수 있다. 그러나 그 대가로 미국이 북한의 핵을 사실상 인정한다면 한반도는 핵의 위협 속에 놓이게 된다. 우리 머리 위에 핵을 이고 살아야 하는 최악의 결과다. 동북아 ‘핵 도미노’가 벌어질 가능성도 배제할 수 없다.트럼프 대통령의 개인적 목표를 위해 국제 안보 질서, 특히 동북아 핵 질서를 흔드는 일이 결코 벌어져서는 안 된다. 북·미 대화가 이뤄지더라도 그 출발점은 어디까지나 ‘완전한 비핵화’가 원칙이어야 한다. 우리 정부는 이런 우려를 미국에 분명히 전달해야 한다. 북·미 접촉 과정에서 한국이 배제되는 ‘코리아 패싱’은 절대 없어야 한다.이재명 대통령은 오는 29일 트럼프 대통령과의 두 번째 정상회담을 앞두고 있다. 통상 협상 타결과 원자력 협정 개정 등 한·미 정상이 풀어야 할 과제가 산적해 있다. 이 자리에서 북핵 관련 안보 과제도 핵심 의제로 다뤄져야 한다. 한·미 공조 강화라는 토대 위에서 이 대통령이 언급한 ‘피스 메이커’와 ‘페이스 메이커’의 역할 분담이 심도 있게 논의되길 기대한다. 남은 이틀, 정부는 철저한 준비로 한·미 정상회담을 동맹 강화의 전기로 만들어야 한다.