‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’ 효과 톡톡…넷플릭스 매출 17% 상승

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 10:56
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Helps Lift Netflix Revenue 17%
Buoyed by the runaway success of “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Happy Gilmore 2” and the second season of “Wednesday,” Netflix’s third-quarter revenue grew 17%, with net income increasing 8%, the company said Tuesday.
The streaming giant said the higher results had come from a mix of subscription growth, advertising and other sales.
“KPop Demon Hunters” — a movie produced at Sony Animation but released directly to Netflix at the end of August — is now the most-watched film in the streaming company’s history, with 325 million views. It was also the first Netflix movie to top the box office chart, when it was released for a weekend in August. (It will jump back into theaters over Halloween weekend.)
On Tuesday, the company announced a deal with Mattel and Hasbro to sell toys, games and role-playing products tied to the movie beginning in 2026.
Yet its success in theaters has done nothing to change Netflix’s approach to theatrical releases. To Ted Sarandos, a co-CEO, it reinforces it. In a post-earnings conference call, Sarandos said he believed the success of “KPop Demon Hunters” could happen only on Netflix because of the “ubiquity of distribution.”
The company said its third-quarter slate had helped push it to a record share of television time in both the United States and Britain. Netflix also highlighted its live bout between Terence Crawford and Canelo Álvarez as a breakthrough moment for the global audience, attracting more than 41 million viewers.
Netflix does not break out revenue from advertising, an increasingly important part of the business but not yet a primary income driver, and it no longer reports subscriber growth. But it said that it had its best quarter and that it was on track to double sales in 2025.
Its overall operating margin, which was expected to come in at 31%, dropped to 28%. The company said the lower result was due to a dispute with Brazilian tax authorities, and would have otherwise beat the expectations.
Revenue rose to $11.5 billion with net income totaling $2.5 billion, up from $2.36 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Netflix also forecast increased revenue for the fourth quarter but lower operating margin and net income.
넷플릭스는 화요일 (10월 21일) ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’, ‘해피 길모어 2’, ‘웬즈데이’ 시즌 2의 폭발적 인기에 힘입어 3분기 매출은 17% 증가하고, 순이익도 8% 늘었다고 발표했다. 이어 이번 실적 상승이 구독자 증가와 광고 수익 및 기타 판매 확대가 복합적으로 작용한 결과라고 설명했다.
소니 애니메이션에서 제작하고 지난 8월 말 넷플릭스에서 단독 공개된 애니매이션 영화 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’는 넷플릭스 역사상 가장 많이 본 영화 작품으로 3억2500만 번 시청됐다. 이 작품은 개봉 당시 박스오피스 1위를 기록한 첫 넷플릭스 오리지널 영화이기도 하다. ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’는 또 오는 핼로윈 주간 주말에 다시 극장에 걸릴 예정이다.
이날 넷플릭스는 2026년부터 마텔과 해즈브로와 손잡고 영화 관련 장난감, 게임, 롤플레잉 상품을 판매할 계획이라고도 발표했다.
극장 개봉의 성공에도 불구하고 넷플릭스는 작품 공개 전략을 바꿀 생각이 없다. 공동 대표 테드 서랜도스는 오히려 기존 방식을 강화하는 계기가 됐다고 밝혔다. 실적 발표 뒤 컨퍼런스콜에서 그는 “‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’의 성공은 오직 넷플릭스의 압도적 유통망 덕분에 가능했다고 생각한다”고 말했다.
넷플릭스는 3분기 라인업이 미국과 영국에서 자사 콘텐트의 TV 시청 점유율을 사상 최고치로 끌어올렸다고 밝혔다. 또 생중계된 테런스 크로포드와 카넬로 알바레스 경기가 전 세계 시청자에게 결정적인 전환점이 됐고, 이 경기를 4100만명 이상이 시청했다고 강조했다.
광고는 넷플릭스 사업에서 점점 더 중요해지고 있지만, 아직 주요 수익원은 아니며 세부 수익 내용도 공개되지 않는다. 과거와 달리 현재는 구독자 수 증가율도 따로 발표하지 않는다. 하지만 넷플릭스는 이번 분기는 역대 최고 실적 분기였으며, 순조롭게 2025년 매출을 이전보다 두 배로 늘릴 수 있을 것이라고 밝혔다.
당초 31%로 예상됐던 영업이익률은 28%를 기록, 전망치보단 낮았다. 회사 측은 이는 브라질 국세청과의 분쟁에 따른 것으로 이 변수가 없었더라면 예상치를 초과했을 것이라고 설명했다.
넷플릭스의 3분기 매출은 115억 달러, 순이익은 25억 달러로 집계됐다. 이는 2024년 3분기의 순이익 23억 6000만 달러보다 증가한 수치다. 넷플릭스는 4분기에도 매출은 늘어날 것으로 내다봤지만, 영업이익과 순이익은 감소할 것으로 전망했다.
