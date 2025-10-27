BTS holding 65 shows, over 30 in North America, for 2026 tour: Bloomberg
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 19:00
- SHIN MIN-HEE
BTS is reportedly kicking off a new world tour next year, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday.
Not only will the upcoming tour be the band’s first concert series since its 2021 “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour, but it is said to be BTS’s largest world tour to date.
The band will perform about 65 dates around the world, including more than 30 alone in North America, Bloomberg said.
BTS’s agency Big Hit Music did not confirm the report, citing that details have yet to be confirmed.
BTS’s next album is also set to be released at the end of March 2026. All seven members of the band have now completed their mandatory military service.
