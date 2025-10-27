EXO to reunite after all members complete military service

K-pop boy band EXO will resume group activities at the end of the year after all its members have completed their mandatory military service, its agency said Monday.SM Entertainment said the nine-member act will hold a meet-and-greet for fans at Inspire Arena in Incheon, just west of Seoul, on Dec. 13 and 14, before releasing its eighth full-length album in the first quarter of next year.It will be EXO's first group project in about two years since the release of its seventh studio album, “Exist,” in 2023.Only six members ― Suho, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun and Lay ― will participate in the upcoming fan event and album, according to the agency.Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin will not take part amid an ongoing contract dispute with the company.During the two-day event, EXO will perform its hit songs and premiere new songs from the upcoming album.The band has been on hiatus from group projects since members began their military enlistments in 2019, starting with Xiumin and D.O. Sehun was the last to complete his service last month.Yonhap