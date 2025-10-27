ILLIT to release new single 'Not Cute Anymore' on Nov. 24
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 12:13
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Girl group ILLIT will release its new single “Not Cute Anymore” on Nov. 24, its agency Belift Lab said Monday.
The new single comes five months since the band's third EP "bomb" was released in June.
The title hints at a bold transformation in both concept and attitude, according to Belift Lab. ILLIT covered self-exploration with the first EP “Super Real Me” (2024), affection with its second EP “I’ll Like You” (2024) and relationships with others in “bomb.” The new release signals a fresh chapter for the group, the agency said.
Preorders for “Not Cute Anymore” began Monday at 11 a.m. on major online music retailers.
ILLIT also made a successful debut in Japan this September with its first Japanese single “Toki Yo Tomare,” which topped both Oricon and Billboard Japan charts. The group has since appeared on popular Japanese TV programs, festivals and commercials to promote the single.
Following sold-out fan concerts in Seoul, Kanagawa and Osaka earlier this year, ILLIT’s encore concert “ Glitter Day,” scheduled for Nov. 8 and 9 at Seoul’s Olympic Hall, also sold out during presales.
ILLIT, comprised of members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha, is known for songs “Magnetic” (2024), “Cherish (My Love)” (2024) and “Do the Dance.”
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)