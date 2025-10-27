 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 11:25
This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from ″KPop Demon Hunters.″ [AP/YONHAP]

This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from ″KPop Demon Hunters.″ [AP/YONHAP]

 
The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters" remained at No. 2 in its 18th week on Billboard's main albums chart.
 
According to a Billboard preview released Sunday, the album ranked just behind global pop star Taylor Swift's latest studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," for the third week in a row.
 

Related Article

 
The soundtrack previously topped the chart twice before ceding the No. 1 spot to Swift.
  
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.
 
During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 96,000 equivalent album units, down 8 percent from the previous week.

Yonhap
