NCT Dream to release 6th EP 'Beat It Up' in November
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 10:35
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band NCT Dream will release its sixth EP "Beat It Up" on Nov. 17, the band's agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The six-track album will carry the title track along with five others that revolve around the seven members' willpower to achieve their dreams, according to SM Entertainment.
The new album comes just four months since NCT Dream released its fifth full-length album "Go Back To The Future" in July.
"With the new album, NCT Dream will prove that it still has more to show in its journey and it will keep on pushing through with its own ideas and confidence," SM Entertainment said in a press release.
Preorders for the album began on Monday.
NCT Dream made its debut in August 2016 and has since become one of the most popular boy bands in K-pop.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)