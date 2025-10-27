 NCT Dream to release 6th EP 'Beat It Up' in November
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NCT Dream to release 6th EP 'Beat It Up' in November

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 10:35
NCT Dream ″Beat It Up″ logo image [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

NCT Dream ″Beat It Up″ logo image [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band NCT Dream will release its sixth EP "Beat It Up" on Nov. 17, the band's agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The six-track album will carry the title track along with five others that revolve around the seven members' willpower to achieve their dreams, according to SM Entertainment.
 

Related Article

 
The new album comes just four months since NCT Dream released its fifth full-length album "Go Back To The Future" in July.
 
"With the new album, NCT Dream will prove that it still has more to show in its journey and it will keep on pushing through with its own ideas and confidence," SM Entertainment said in a press release.
 
Preorders for the album began on Monday.
 
NCT Dream made its debut in August 2016 and has since become one of the most popular boy bands in K-pop. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NCT NCT Dream album SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

BTS' RM to speak on Korean culture's soft power at APEC CEO Summit

NCT Dream to release 6th EP 'Beat It Up' in November

Boy band NEXZ pushes K-pop's border with 3rd EP 'Beat-Boxer'

Girl group Le Sserafim's 'Spaghetti' reaches No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 55 countries

Related Stories

NCT Dream to bring world tour to Europe, N. America starting late August

NCT Dream to return with 3rd full-length album in July

Boy band NCT Dream release its first regular album 'Hot Sauce'

Preorders of NCT Dream's upcoming album surpass 1 million

NCT Dream to hold additional concert in Seoul

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)