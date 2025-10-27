Stray Kids' Lee Know donates 200 million won to mark birthday

Lee Know, a member of K-pop boy group Stray Kids, has donated 200 million won ($139,460) to celebrate his birthday, his agency said Monday.The singer contributed 100 million won to both the Samsung Medical Center in Seoul and the cat protection group Nabiya on Saturday, according to JYP Entertainment.The hospital will use the funds to support adult patients with severe illnesses and pediatric patients, while the animal organization will use the donation for the rescue, protection and care of abandoned cats, the agency said."Thanks to the warm support of my fans on this special day, I was able to share in a meaningful way," Lee Know said in a statement released by the agency. "I sincerely hope my heartfelt gesture brings strength and comfort to all the precious lives and people facing hardship in the world."Stray Kids will release its new album titled "Do It" on Nov. 21.Yonhap