Tempest comes out of the darkness to share the light on new release
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 18:51 Updated: 27 Oct. 2025, 18:53
SHIN HA-NEE
“We wanted to tell a story of our growth that comes after days of worries and anxieties,” said leader Lew during a press showcase for the band’s seventh EP, “As I am,” in southern Seoul on Monday.
“This album carries the candid story of our journey of finding our true selves.”
The new album, which comes seven months after its sixth EP, “RE: Full of Youth,” features five tracks including the lead track, “In the Dark,” as well as B-sides “nocturnal,” “Chill,” “Silly Kid” and “How deep is your love?”
“In the Dark” is an emotive dance pop with “autobiographical” lyrics of the band, which it describes as “a song for those who continue to move forward despite inner chaos and fear.”
“The song’s message is that if we have the courage to cross the line and overcome our inner fears with a faith in oneself, we’ll be able to take a step toward the new path,” said Hyeogseop.
He admitted that they were initially a bit worried about the album’s dark tone, which is a stark contrast for the group’s previous sportier, youthful concepts.
“We had some concerns about whether our new concept might come off as too heavy compared to our previous album,” Hyeongseob said. “But by taking it head on and fully embracing it, we were able to come up with an honest album that captures our own story.
The music video directed by Kim Gun, who is best known for his cinematic promotional videos for coffee shop franchise Twosome Place, visualizes the band’s inner struggles and the journey of overcoming them. The six members appear trapped in a mysterious facility overseen by two shadowy figures, before ultimately “crossing the line” to break free.
Through a blend of dramatic imagery and unsettling smiles from the actors, the video mirrors the members’ turmoil while adding an eerie, cinematic aesthetic.
Director Kim told the members that he saw “true potential in Tempest,” according to Lew.
“We had a lot of one-on-one conversations with Kim prior to filming the music video and discussed how we wanted to present ourselves,” said the leader. “It was an opportunity for us to grow as people as well.”
Tempest consists of Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew and Taerae. The group debuted as a seven-member band in 2022 with its first EP “It’s Me, It’s We.” Former member Hwarang left the group in August last year following a controversy related to his private life.
Tempest is set to perform at Waterbomb Ho Chi Minh City 2025 in Vietnam on Nov. 15, followed by a two-day concert in Seoul on Nov. 29 and 30.
Tempest members have been studying foreign languages to better connect with fans, including English, Chinese and Japanese, for which Lew recently passed a proficiency test.
Hanbin, who debuted as the first Vietnamese member of a K-pop boy band, has been teaching his bandmates Vietnamese as well.
“I love performing in Vietnam as a Vietnamese artist, and it is such an honor to be able to meet with our fans around the world,” said Hanbin. “I’m proud to have an opportunity to perform on diverse stages.”
