 15-year-old Korean violinist wins third place at Paganini int'l violin competition
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 09:05
Violinist Kim Hyun-seo competes in the first round of the 58th Premio Paganini Competition held in Genoa, Italy, from Oct. 14 to 26, in this undated photo provided by Kumho Cultural Foundation. [YONHAP]

Korean violinist Kim Hyun-seo, 15, has ranked third at the Premio Paganini international violin competition held in Italy, becoming the youngest finalist of the prestigious competition.
 
Kim clinched the third prize at the 58th Premio Paganini competition that took place in Genoa from Oct. 14 to 26, according to the competition's website and the Kumho Cultural Foundation on Sunday.
 

The violinist also won the Mario Ruminelli prize, given to the finalist with the highest number of votes from the public, and the Enrico Costa memorial prize, offered to the youngest finalist.
 
Kim, who started learning the instrument at the age of three, won second prize at the Gian Battista Viotti international music competition last year.
 
Founded in 1954 to honor Italian virtuoso Niccolo Paganini, the Premio Paganini is a prominent competition held every two years. Korean violinist Yang In-mo won first place in 2015.

Yonhap
