Second annual TikTok Awards celebrates Amy Flamy, si-ne and more
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 18:08
- LIM JEONG-WON
Global short-form social media platform TikTok held the second annual TikTok Awards on Saturday at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul, drawing nearly 3,000 attendees, including 500 creators and 2,500 fans, the company said on Monday.
The show, which was live-streamed worldwide, honored winners across 20 categories. The Creator of the Year award went to Amy (@amyflamy1), whose viral “3 a.m. hwachae [fruit punch] mukbang” garnered over 50 million views and sparked a global trend.
Video of the Year was given to si-ne (@ssinxxi) for her beauty content editing, while DongUk (@donguk2da) earned Ambassador of the Year for his global presence at TikTok events. Ring Ring Unnie (@ring4028) won Lifestyle Creator of the Year, and Clip_naram (@clip_naram) was named Rising Creator of the Year for his immersive storytelling with his food content.
This year’s ceremony expanded its scope to highlight more creative genres. Liry Onni (@liryonni), who introduces K-content in Spanish, received Entertainment Creator of the Year, and Team1llusion (@team1llusion) won Sports Creator of the Year. Muk SNa (@a.bite) took home Food Creator of the Year for her popular “tray mukbang” videos.
Creators promoting positive impact were also recognized. Gliant (@gliant_korea) received Social Impact Creator of the Year for heartfelt storytelling, and Big Ocean (@big_ocean.official), an idol group comprised of hearing-impaired artists, won Social Impact Artist of the Year for championing diversity through music.
TikTok also spotlighted its growing influence in K-entertainment. The Songwriter of the Year award was presented by Korea Music Copyright Association Chairman Chu Ga-yeoul to Daniel Kim, the lead vocalist of the band Wave to Earth and The Poles, for his lyrical sensitivity.
Entertainment of the Year went to the director of Netflix's animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” Maggie Kang, who thanked fans for their creative TikTok tributes that helped propel the film's global success.
Seven K-pop acts performed at this year’s TikTok Awards, including girl group IVE’s Rei, who won Best Trend Leader; boy band Cortis, who received Global Rookie; Close Your Eyes, who earned New Wave Artist; QWER, who took Best Popularity; Kiikii, who was named New Rising Artist; and MEOVV, who received Best Impact. Boy band The Boyz closed the night with a dynamic performance after winning Best Performance.
“As we celebrate the second year of the TikTok Awards, we’re delighted to have created a festival that everyone could truly enjoy,” said Jae Hoon Jung, the head of operations at TikTok Korea. “We hope to make the TikTok Awards a source of inspiration for our entire community, and we’ll continue working to ensure that TikTok remains a platform where everyone can find greater joy and discover something new.”
