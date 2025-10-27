Korea, Malaysia sign MOU on enhancing arms cooperation

Korea and Malaysia on Monday signed an agreement aimed at strengthening arms industry cooperation as part of efforts to elevate their comprehensive strategic partnership in the defense sector, Seoul's state arms procurement agency said.Seok Jong-gun, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), and Malaysian defense chief Mohamed Khaled Nordin signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the occasion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, DAPA said.Under the MOU, the two countries will seek to not only enhance cooperation for arms procurement but also work together on the research and development of defense technologies and joint production of materiel, the agency added."Going beyond the export of weapons systems, [Korea] will contribute to strengthening Malaysia's defense capabilities and advancing its arms industry as a 'genuine partner,' as well as work for regional peace and stability in Southeast Asia," Seok was quoted as saying.After signing a deal to supply K200 armored vehicles to Malaysia in 1993, Korea inked a $920 million deal to export 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft to the country in 2023.With the latest agreement, Korea has signed MOUs on arms cooperation with a total of 52 nations as it seeks to become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter.It marks the second MOU on arms cooperation that Malaysia has signed with a foreign country.Last week, the two countries signed an agreement to mutually recognize the airworthiness certification of their military aircraft, in Seoul's first such deal with an Asian nation.Yonhap