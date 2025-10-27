 First lady visits Korean food pop-up in Kuala Lumpur
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 17:58
First lady Kim Hea Kyung visits a Korean food pop-up store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung on Monday visited a pop-up featuring Korean food in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his trip to the country for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.
 
Kim also took part in the spouses' program for the gathering, engaging with the spouses of leaders from Southeast Asian nations, the presidential office said.
 

Having authored a Korean cookbook in 2018, the first lady has presented herself as a cultural ambassador for Korean cuisine and has emphasized the importance of promoting it overseas.
 
Earlier this month, the presidential couple appeared on JTBC's cooking show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" during the Chuseok holiday to support the global marketing of Korean cuisine.

Yonhap
