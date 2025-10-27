President Lee aims to unveil partnership initiative, peace vision at Asean summit

President Lee Jae Myung is set to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, where he will present Korea's initiatives to strengthen cooperation with the regional bloc and seek support in Seoul's peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.In his first participation in the annual gathering since taking office in June, Lee will lay out Korea's new initiative to bolster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) forged with Asean last year and propose hosting a special Korea-Asean summit in 2029 to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations.The "CSP vision," based on the initials of Asean's highest-level partnership framework, aims to position Korea as a "contributor" to support youth in Southeast Asia, a "springboard" for growth and innovation, and a "partner for peace and stability," National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Sunday.Lee also plans to share his "END" initiative — standing for "exchange," "normalization" and "denuclearization" — aimed at easing tensions and improving inter-Korean relations, as part of diplomatic efforts to draw support from Asean members.He will then join the Asean Plus Three summit with Japan and China to discuss ways to strengthen broader regional cooperation.On the sidelines, Lee will hold a summit with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss the strategic partnership between the countries and pending issues, including online scam crimes.Later in the day, he is scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to explore ways to further bolster bilateral ties before flying back home.Yonhap