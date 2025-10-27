Korea University to host QS higher education summit next month
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 11:04
Korea University will host the QS Higher Ed Summit: Asia Pacific 2025, discussing higher education trends in the region and doing a deep dive in the QS Asia rankings.
The conference, organized by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), will be held at the Korea University's campus in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, between Nov. 4 and 6. Each year, QS hosts a series of higher education summits across different regions, including Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East.
Various issues, such as innovation in higher education, industry-academia partnerships and sustainability will be discussed during the Asia Pacific conference.
As the conference is held in Korea, sessions discussing what about the country makes it a popular study destination and analyzing Korea's higher education landscape will also be provided. The conference will be held during the QS Asia University Rankings release, and will include sessions looking into the rankings.
According to Korea University, around 2,000 higher education officials, university presidents and industry leaders are expected to attend the three-day conference.
"The QS summit is a meaningful event that's being held in the year in which Korea University is celebrating its 120th anniversary," said Kim Dong-one, president of Korea University. "As university leaders from around the world gather to discuss the potential of our future generation and in which direction technological developments and cooperation should take place, the event will serve as an opportunity to showcase Korean higher education on the global stage."
"The fact that this event is being held at a time when Seoul has topped the QS Best Student Cities ranking also makes it a symbolic occasion to share Korea’s educational and cultural competitiveness with the world."
