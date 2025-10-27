South Jeolla launches Korean language initative for foreign students
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 18:09
South Jeolla has launched a region-wide Korean language education initiative in partnership with universities across the province.
The provincial government announced Monday that it has designated the Korean language centers at Sunchon National University, Mokpo National University and Dongshin University as participating institutions.
Each designated center will run language courses and region-specific programs to help students better understand local culture and characteristics, as well as mentoring programs to support their adjustment to the area.
According to the province, the program is part of its Global Talent Hub Center project, a broader initiative aimed at attracting more international students to the region while helping them settle, find employment and start businesses.
With support from the Ministry of Education, the province plans to support 1.5 billion won ($1.05 million) in the project from this year through 2029.
“The centers will help 5,000 international students in the province settle more smoothly and will play a crucial role in attracting global talent in the long run,” said Kang Jong-cheol, the director of the provincial office of human resources development and education.
“We will do our utmost to expand support for international students so that South Jeolla can grow into a global hub for education.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
