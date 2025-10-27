 North Korea slams Japan's defense buildup
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea slams Japan's defense buildup

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 09:55
This file photo from Kyodo News shows the launch ceremony for the sixth Taigei-class attack submarine in Kobe on Oct. 17. [YONHAP]

This file photo from Kyodo News shows the launch ceremony for the sixth Taigei-class attack submarine in Kobe on Oct. 17. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea on Monday criticized Japan's recent defense buildup, warning it could make Tokyo the target of strong retaliation from neighboring countries.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's most widely read newspaper, issued the warning in its Monday edition, citing Japan's recent launch of the sixth Taigei-class attack submarine, mass production of an improved Type 12 surface-to-ship missile and other defense buildup plans.
 

Related Article

 
The newspaper said such weapon systems are preemptive-strike means with ranges that extend far beyond Japan to other nations, describing their development as a "dangerous" act by a former "war criminal country."
 
"It will result in nothing but subjecting the archipelago to the common target of strong retaliation by neighboring countries," the newspaper warned.
 
The daily also accused Japan of complicating and accelerating the regional security situation under the pretext of "threats" from neighbors, in an explicit display of aggressiveness. 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Japan

More in North Korea

North Korea slams Japan's defense buildup

North's foreign minister departs for Russia, Belarus trip

North Korea's foreign minister visits Russia ahead of APEC, suggests less chance of Trump-Kim meeting

Trump '100 percent' open to meeting North's Kim during Asia trip

North's foreign minister to visit Russia, Belarus, state media says

Related Stories

North Korea slams Japan for labeling Pyongyang 'urgent threat' in defense paper

South, U.S., Japan scheduled to stage three-day trilateral military exercise

North warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy

North's leader sends educational aid to pro-Pyongyang ethnic Koreans in Japan

North slams Japan for bolstering security cooperation with Australia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)