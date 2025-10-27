 North Korea stresses self-reliance as key to development ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea stresses self-reliance as key to development ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 17:59
This photo, published by the Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 26, shows Choe Ryong-hae, center, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, inspecting various projects, including at farms and coal mines. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

This photo, published by the Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 26, shows Choe Ryong-hae, center, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, inspecting various projects, including at farms and coal mines. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
North Korea on Monday stressed self-reliance as the only path to national development and prosperity amid attention over whether leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump may meet on the occasion of this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's leading newspaper, underscored in a front-page article that self-reliance is a "powerful weapon" for the nation's growth and prosperity, no matter how "conditions and the environment change."
 

Related Article

 
"It is equivalent to self-destruction to try to move forward or progress with the help of others," the paper said.
 
Trump said he wants to meet with Kim during his stop in South Korea on Oct. 29-30 on the occasion of the APEC gathering. Trump's trip has sparked speculation about a repeat of their 2019 meeting at the border village of Panmunjom, but North Korea remains silent about Trump's proposal.
 
The North's leader earlier said he has "good memories" of Trump and remains open to talks with the United States should Washington drop its demand for the North's denuclearization.

Yonhap
tags North Korea APEC Kim Jong-un reliance U.S.

More in North Korea

North Korea stresses self-reliance as key to development ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea

Trump says he would 'love to meet' North Korea's Kim again, could extend visit to do so

North Korea slams Japan's defense buildup

North's foreign minister departs for Russia, Belarus trip

North Korea's foreign minister visits Russia ahead of APEC, suggests less chance of Trump-Kim meeting

Related Stories

No sign yet of a North-U.S. meeting during the APEC summit

North remains silent on NYT report of 2019 secret U.S. SEAL mission against its regime

North Korea cranks up rhetoric against U.S., vows to strengthen defense capabilities

Kim Yo-jong warns U.S. about 'disappointment'

Trump reportedly weighing meeting with Kim Jong-un during Asia trip
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)