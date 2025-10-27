North Korea stresses self-reliance as key to development ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea

North Korea on Monday stressed self-reliance as the only path to national development and prosperity amid attention over whether leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump may meet on the occasion of this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering.The Rodong Sinmun, the North's leading newspaper, underscored in a front-page article that self-reliance is a "powerful weapon" for the nation's growth and prosperity, no matter how "conditions and the environment change.""It is equivalent to self-destruction to try to move forward or progress with the help of others," the paper said.Trump said he wants to meet with Kim during his stop in South Korea on Oct. 29-30 on the occasion of the APEC gathering. Trump's trip has sparked speculation about a repeat of their 2019 meeting at the border village of Panmunjom, but North Korea remains silent about Trump's proposal.The North's leader earlier said he has "good memories" of Trump and remains open to talks with the United States should Washington drop its demand for the North's denuclearization.Yonhap