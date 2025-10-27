North Korean Foreign Minister Choe to attend security conference in Belarus this week: Report

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will attend a Eurasian security conference in Belarus this week, a Russian news report said Monday, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.The Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security will be held in Minsk on Tuesday and Wednesday, attended by participants from 40 nations and seven international organizations, according to RIA Novosti."Participants include Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Democratic People's Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui," it noted.On Sunday, the North's state media reported on Choe's visit to Russia and Belarus at the invitation of the two countries' governments, without disclosing other details.Russia's Foreign Ministry announced later that Choe will make a three-day working visit to Moscow from Sunday through Tuesday.Choe's trip comes as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his wish to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to South Korea this week on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.Experts said the possibility of the Kim-Trump meeting is low, given Choe's importance in handling U.S. diplomacy.During his first term, Trump held three in-person meetings with Kim — two summits in Singapore in June 2018 and Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019, as well as a brief meeting in June 2019 at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.Yonhap