 North Korean foreign minister tells Lavrov ties reached 'new height' with Kim-Putin meeting in Beijing: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean foreign minister tells Lavrov ties reached 'new height' with Kim-Putin meeting in Beijing: Report

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 21:20
Choe Son-hui, foreign minister of North Korea, attends a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the Reception House of the Foreign Ministry, on Oct. 27. [TASS/YONHAP]

Choe Son-hui, foreign minister of North Korea, attends a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the Reception House of the Foreign Ministry, on Oct. 27. [TASS/YONHAP]

 
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui highlighted last month's meeting between the North's leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing as an event that raised the bilateral ties to a "new height," Russian media reported Monday.
 
Choe made the remark during talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow, referring to the two leaders' bilateral discussions that took place during their Sept. 3 visit to Beijing to attend a military parade marking China's Victory Day.
 

Related Article

 
Choe said the meeting was a "significant event that raised the entire previous strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia to a new height," according to Russia's RIA Novosti.
 
She was quoted as restating the North's continued support for Russia's "policy of upholding territorial integrity."
 
Choe also plans to meet Putin later in the day, according to the media.
 
Lavrov said that relations between Russia and North Korea have "received a powerful impetus" over the past three and a half months, through the agreements reached at the leaders' level.
 
North Korea has deepened its relationship with Russia, signing a mutual defense treaty in June last year. Since October last year, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.
 
Lavrov also said Russia will never forget the "heroic deeds performed" by North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, which will "further strengthen the bonds of friendship" between the two sides, the Russian media reported.
 
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, right, holds hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at Pyongyang International Airport ahead of her overseas trip, in this photo captured from the embassy's Telegram account on Oct. 26. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, right, holds hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at Pyongyang International Airport ahead of her overseas trip, in this photo captured from the embassy's Telegram account on Oct. 26. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The North's state media said earlier in the day that Choe departed for Moscow on a two-nation swing that includes Belarus.
 
On board a private jet, Choe left Pyongyang International Airport the previous day to visit the two countries at the invitation of their foreign ministers, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
 
The KCNA first announced the two-nation trip on Sunday without providing a detailed itinerary, while Russia's Foreign Ministry later disclosed that Choe's visit to the country will run from Sunday through Tuesday.
 
Her trip to Russia will mark her first in about a year. She last visited Moscow in November 2024 and paid a courtesy call on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 
Choe's overseas trip coincides with South Korea's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.
 
Her absence from North Korea during the APEC period suggests that no talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump are likely to take place during the global gathering.
 
As Trump departed for an Asia swing over the weekend, which includes a trip to South Korea for the APEC summit, he expressed a desire to meet Kim again.
 
Trump met Kim three times during his first presidential term, including summits in Singapore in 2018 and Vietnam in 2019.

Yonhap
tags Choe Son-hui North Korea Kim Jong-un Russia

More in North Korea

North Korean foreign minister tells Lavrov ties reached 'new height' with Kim-Putin meeting in Beijing: Report

North Korea stresses self-reliance as key to development ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea

Trump says he would 'love to meet' North Korea's Kim again, could extend visit to do so

North Korea slams Japan's defense buildup

North's foreign minister departs for Russia, Belarus trip

Related Stories

North Korea decries South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, declares 'toughest' anti-U.S. counteraction strategy

North's foreign minister to visit Russia, Belarus, state media says

North says Putin willing to visit Pyongyang 'at early date'

North's foreign minister reaffirms stronger ties with Russia

North Korean foreign minister vows to expand relations with Belarus

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)