BTS' RM to speak on Korean culture's soft power at APEC CEO Summit

RM, the leader of global K-pop sensation BTS, will deliver a keynote speech at the upcoming APEC CEO Summit, a business gathering held alongside the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Korea, according to music industry sources Monday.The 31-year-old artist is scheduled to speak Wednesday, the second day of the summit, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, the sources said. His 10-minute presentation, set for the afternoon, will focus on "the cultural creative industry in the APEC region and K-culture's soft power."While the details of his speech remain undisclosed, RM — who speaks fluent English — is expected to discuss the rising global influence of Korean culture in English, drawing on his experience as the frontman of BTS, which has been at the forefront of the worldwide K-pop wave.RM will be the first K-pop artist ever to address the prestigious business forum, which brings together heads of state and top executives from 21 member economies to explore major economic trends under this year's theme, "Beyond, Business, Bridge."Adding to the event's spotlight on Korean entertainment, Hybe — the parent company of BTS' agency BigHit Music — has joined as a Diamond Sponsor, the summit's highest sponsorship level. It is the only entertainment company among the event's official corporate backers.Hybe will operate a promotional booth at the Gyeongju Arts Center, the summit venue, to showcase its global business network spanning the United States, Japan, China, Latin America and India. The company will also highlight the achievements of its artists and display official light sticks, a key symbol of K-pop fandom culture.Yonhap