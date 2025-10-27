Disgruntled airport workers suspected of blocking toilets during recent holiday
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 17:51
Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) plans to file a police complaint over suspected acts of intentional property damage after multiple toilet blockages were reported during a recent strike by airport workers demanding better labor conditions.
IIAC CEO Lee Hak-jae confirmed the decision during a National Assembly audit on Monday held by the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee. Responding to questions from People Power Party lawmaker Kim Eun-hye, Lee said, “We believe it was done intentionally.”
Airport workers, including those in cleaning and terminal operations, launched a full strike on Oct. 1, which lasted 10 days and included the Chuseok holiday. During that period, passengers encountered significant disruptions as trash piled up across terminals and restroom facilities.
In several restrooms, entire rolls of toilet paper were reportedly stuffed into toilets, causing blockages.
IIAC said it believes the timing and nature of the damage directly affected airport operations and plans to formally request a police investigation.
During the audit, Rep. Kim presented photographs showing clogged toilets and asked, “Do such incidents, like someone tearing out entire rolls of toilet paper and even shoving trash bags into toilets, happen frequently?”
“I don’t believe this was done by ordinary passengers using the restroom,” Lee replied.
Kim also claimed that one of the individuals caught blocking toilets was identified as a member of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), to which Lee responded, “We have identified a suspect and plan to request an investigation.”
Kim criticized the strike’s timing, saying, “The workers walked out during Chuseok and are now threatening another strike just ahead of the [Oct. 31] APEC summit, an important international event. This is clearly an obstruction of operations. Authorities must investigate thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable under the law.”
The labor action was led by the Incheon Airport branch of the KCTU’s Public Transport Workers’ Union and the National Airport Labor Union (translated), which together form the National Airport Workers’ Solidarity (translated). The unions have warned of additional walkouts unless the government and IIAC present concrete plans to improve working conditions.
