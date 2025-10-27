 Activist exposes faces of fathers abandoning half-Filipino children in revealing posts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Activist exposes faces of fathers abandoning half-Filipino children in revealing posts

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 12:01
A civic group that aids people receive support for children from parents led by social activist Koo Bon-chang uploaded a photo of a child alleged to have been born to a Korean father and Filipino mother on their social media. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A civic group that aids people receive support for children from parents led by social activist Koo Bon-chang uploaded a photo of a child alleged to have been born to a Korean father and Filipino mother on their social media. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The faces of Korean men who allegedly abandoned their half-Filipino children have been revealed by an activist known for publicly identifying parents who fail to pay child support.
 
Koo Bon-chang, who leads the civic group best known by its former name "Bad Fathers," posted photos on social media on Thursday and Saturday, seeking information about the men.
 

Related Article

“We are looking for fathers who each left for Korea after having a daughter born in 2010, a son born in 2014, and a daughter born in 2018,” Koo wrote. He said one of the half-Korean, half Filipino children, born in 2018, is unable to receive proper medical treatment due to a lack of funds.
 
A Filipino mother alleges a man who fathered her child claimed he lived in Pyongyang, North Korea, according to a South Korean civic group. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Filipino mother alleges a man who fathered her child claimed he lived in Pyongyang, North Korea, according to a South Korean civic group. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
One of the men allegedly told the child’s mother that he lived in Pyongyang, North Korea. The man fathered the child while studying English in the Philippines, then fled back to Korea, according to Koo. The activist shared a message from the Filipino mother pleading for help.
 
Koo previously ran a civic group in the Philippines that supported Filipino mothers in child support lawsuits. Since 2018, he has operated the website "Bad Fathers," which publishes the identities of parents who refuse to pay child support.
 
He was charged with defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act for the disclosures. In January last year, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that suspended a 1 million won ($700) fine against him.
 
The court said Koo’s actions contributed to public awareness of child support issues but also infringed on individuals’ rights. 
 
“Koo played a role in shaping public opinion on the social issue of unpaid child support,” the ruling stated, “but his actions also amounted to a private sanction that seriously violated the victims’ rights.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags child support korea the philippines filipino bad fathers

More in Social Affairs

Uzbek national arrested for allegedly financing terrorist groups

Man charged for secretly filming women on subway over 1,200 times

China claims J-20 stealth fighter flew over Eastern Channel undetected, exposes Korea's outdated radars

Three years later, tragedy still hangs over Itaewon as police strengthen safety procedures for Halloween

Cryptocurrency transfers between Korea, Cambodia skyrocketed in 2024, investigation finds

Related Stories

The Korean dream can be a nightmare for Filipino students

Hori7on drops digital single dedicated to fans on Wednesday

Korea to invest $2 billion in major infrastructure projects in the Philippines

Detained Philippines ex-President Duterte wins mayoral race in his home city

Two Filipino nannies who absconded deported from Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)