After public pressure, FSS chief agrees to sell one of his Gangnam apartments
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 19:32 Updated: 27 Oct. 2025, 20:10
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), has put one of his two apartments up for sale, following criticism of him for owning multiple homes in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam area.
During a parliamentary audit session on Monday, Lee made the remark in response to a question from Rep. Kang Min-kuk of the People Power Party regarding the controversy over his real estate holdings.
On Oct. 21, during a previous audit, Lee said that two apartments were being shared among family members and that he would transfer ownership of one unit to his child. The announcement Monday marks a shift in position within a week.
Rep. Kang pressed Lee on the change, asking, “Last week, you said you would gift one [to your child]. Why did you change your statement?”
Lee replied, “Although my family has been using both homes for residence and practical purposes, I acknowledged that owning multiple homes did not align with public expectations, which is why I initially said I would gift one to my child. However, I now realize that making such a comment was highly inappropriate at a time when so many people are suffering due to real estate issues, and I apologize.”
He added, “Though it is difficult to live with just one home when sharing space with children, as a public official, I will bear that burden and proceed with the sale.”
Lee owns two units in Daelim Apartments in Umyeon-dong, Seocho District, each with an exclusive floor area of 130 square meters (1,400 square feet). He purchased the first unit in 2002 and added the second in December 2019. Both are co-owned with his spouse and are currently listed at between 1.9 and 2.2 billion won ($1.3 million to $1.5 million).
He had previously explained that one of the units was used as a family office. In response to Rep. Kang’s request for a breakdown of his assets, Lee also confirmed ownership of commercial properties in Geumho-dong, Seongdong District and in Jung District.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
