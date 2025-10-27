Gyeongju goes into 'full APEC mode' as security and logistics procedures begin
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — As the car exited the Gyeongju Interchange on the expressway at 10 a.m. Monday, a text message alert popped up: “Traffic restrictions are expected in the Bomun Tourist Complex area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Please take alternative routes.”
At a glance, Gyeongju appeared no different from usual. Following a busy weekend, the historic city had settled into a relatively quiet Monday morning, with only a few tourists spotted exploring its cultural landmarks.
But as the car approached the access road to the Bomun Tourist Complex, a long line of vehicles stretched ahead. The start of the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting week had brought temporary road closures to accommodate VIP convoys under police escort.
Roughly two hours later, the traffic restrictions were lifted, and the flow of cars into the complex resumed. Inside, the roads bustled with vans displaying numbered passes, police patrol cars with flashing lights and motorcades of police motorcycles traveling in formation.
Banners and flags announcing the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting lined the streets, and decorative installations celebrating Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935) heritage adorned major intersections. Signs warned that drone flights were banned during the summit period.
The Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting kicked off Monday, marking the beginning of what is being called the “Super Week” ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, set for Friday and Saturday. Held under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper,” the 2025 APEC summit is expected to bolster global dialogue on digital transformation, demographic shifts and trade.
On Tuesday, the APEC CEO Summit will convene, followed by the main APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday, which will gather heads of state from all 21 member economies.
A series of high-stakes bilateral meetings is also scheduled during the week: a Korea-U.S. summit on Wednesday, a U.S.-China summit on Thursday and a Korea-China summit on Saturday.
Starting Wednesday, Gyeongju will enter full “APEC mode.” Major roads — including Seorabeol-daero, Saneop-ro, Gyeonggam-ro and Bomun-ro — will be subject to intermittent closures through Saturday at 2 p.m. These routes connect key checkpoints such as the Gyeongju tollgate, Baeban and Guhwang Bridge intersections, as well as the Bomun Tourist Complex.
The main venue, the Hwabaek International Convention Center, has been placed under the highest level of security. Metal detectors and X-ray scanners have been installed at all entrances, and all firearms, explosives, lighters and even beverages are strictly prohibited. Airspace within a 3.7-kilometer (2.3-mile) radius of the venue has been declared a no-fly zone, with drones explicitly banned.
Security around Bomun Lake has also been stepped up. The Korea Coast Guard will escalate maritime patrols around Bomun Lake and the nearby East Sea starting Tuesday. Special operations units and high-tech surveillance equipment — including drones and underwater remotely operated vehicles — are already in place to monitor the area.
Gyeongju city will operate an around-the-clock situation room through the summit’s conclusion on Saturday, with all departments maintaining an emergency response posture. Multilingual information centers, medical teams and safety support units have been deployed across the Bomun and Expo Park areas to assist visiting delegations.
To ensure security, major tourist attractions like Gyeongju World amusement park will close from Wednesday through Saturday. Public facilities like the Alcheon Park Golf Course and Gyeongju Silla Country Club will also suspend operations during the summit week. Most local schools have announced discretionary closures.
Meanwhile, civic groups began staging rallies as the summit week opened. On Monday morning, around 30 members of the Korean Optical Hightech Workers’ Union in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, marched from a riverside parking lot to the former Gyeongju Station to protest labor issues, covering a distance of 2 kilometers.
Separately, the conservative group Solidarity of Hope for Free Korea held a demonstration near Jungang Market in Seobu-dong, Gyeongju, calling for the release of former presidents and their spouses from prison.
