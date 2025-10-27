Jeju-based gambling rings used converted PC cafes to take in more than $15 million
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 15:33
Police have broken up a criminal ring that ran an illegal online gambling network targeting teenagers and seafarers, generating more than 22 billion won ($15.3 million) in wagers.
The Jeju Provincial Police Agency said Monday it arrested 21 people, including a man in his 40s identified as the ringleader, who operated gambling dens by converting adult PC bang and villas near schools in Jeju.
Six suspects, including the ringleader, were formally arrested and sent to prosecutors. Fifteen others were referred without detention. Another 39 people — including habitual gamblers and teenagers — were also caught.
The gambling sites handled about 22.6 billion won in bets, police said, and 250 million won in criminal proceeds have been seized.
Investigators said the ringleader and 12 gang members turned two PC bang and a villa in Jeju City into gambling dens between October 2024 and July this year. They also lent money to nearby high school students at interest rates of up to 650 percent.
Five teenagers were caught, including one student who borrowed 11 million won to gamble. The three gambling sites they operated generated about 9.2 billion won in wagers.
In a separate case, another gang member in his 40s and three accomplices allegedly ran a gambling den near Hallim Port in Jeju City from June 2024 to February this year, targeting seafarers.
Two more suspects likewise reportedly operated gambling dens from May 2023 to January this year by converting PC bang and villas in Jeju City, lending money secured with luxury handbags. Another pair is accused of running a similar operation in Seogwipo.
Police believe the mastermind behind the online network is based in Vietnam or elsewhere in Southeast Asia. Investigations into habitual high-stakes gamblers are ongoing.
“The crackdown on illegal gambling sites is continuous, and we will take a strict stance, especially given the risks to teenagers,” a Jeju police official said. “We will pursue not only the operators and distributors but also ensure the full recovery of illegal profits.”
The official also warned that “lending bank accounts or transferring money on behalf of others can amount to aiding money laundering,” urging the public to avoid such acts.
