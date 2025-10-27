Government to designate Wegovy and Mounjaro as drugs of concern for misuse

Gov't changes May 1 back to 'Labor Day,' moves to make it public holiday

Kidnappings, unlawful detentions of Koreans in Cambodia reach 513 cases this year

Seoul court orders YouTuber Tzuyang to receive damages from blackmailers over personal threats

Gut check time as '9988 Seoul Fitness Field' tests residents' strength and endurance

Related Stories

Police seek arrest warrants for 59 scam suspects brought from Cambodia

Police shut down online platform 'Hades Cafe' for luring young Koreans into overseas crime

Police launches government-wide task force in response to rise in crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia

Jury trial to be held for Korean university student accused of offering job to schoolmate killed in Cambodia

Authorities investigate four cases of passengers stopped at Incheon Airport for vague travel plans