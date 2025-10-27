Man charged for secretly filming women on subway over 1,200 times
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 14:24
A man has been charged and detained for secretly filming women more than 1,200 times on the Busan subway, prosecutors said Monday.
The Ulsan District Prosecutors’ Office charged the man with illegally recording inside subway trains and stations. Investigators said he used his smartphone to film women 1,295 times between May 2019 and September this year.
Despite being caught and questioned by police, he allegedly continued filming. After his first arrest in May, he recorded an additional 265 videos. Prosecutors said he also tried to erase evidence with a data deletion app before another round of questioning.
The man has three prior convictions for similar crimes — one resulting in a fine and two suspended sentences. Investigators said he reoffended due to “an inability to control his sexual impulses.”
“We closely analyzed his transportation card records to confirm the full extent of his crimes,” a prosecution official said, adding that he was detained to prevent further offenses.
