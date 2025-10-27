Police launch probe after receiving tip-off on homemade firearm production ahead of APEC
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 09:24
Police have launched a nationwide investigation after receiving intelligence suggesting that homemade firearms could be produced ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting scheduled to begin Friday.
According to the National Office of Investigation under the Korean National Police Agency, authorities received a request for an investigation late last month from the Korea Customs Service. Customs officials reported discovering components in customs clearance procedures that could potentially be used to make improvised firearms.
The National Office of Investigation quickly compiled suspicious cases and distributed them to local police agencies across the country, where investigations are currently underway. Some provincial police departments have already identified suspects and filed preliminary charges. Authorities are also considering launching compulsory investigations soon.
“The investigations are still in an early stage and the suspected offenses vary, so it’s difficult to provide specific details at this time,” a police official said.
So far, police have not found evidence that any homemade firearms have actually been manufactured, nor have they detected any plots targeting prominent individuals. However, authorities are not ruling out the possibility of threats during the APEC summit and are closely scrutinizing all leads.
Since Sunday, police have placed a temporary nationwide ban on releasing civilian-owned firearms stored at police stations. A total of 84,927 civilian firearms are affected. The ban will be lifted at 5 a.m. on Nov. 3.
Police are also inspecting all 1,709 licensed firearms and explosives dealers across the country for any illegal transfers of guns or ammunition, as well as for discrepancies in rental or return records. Authorities also plan to crack down on the illegal distribution of weapons and the online posting or sharing of methods for manufacturing guns or explosives through Friday.
From Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, the use and transport of explosives will be entirely prohibited within a 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius of the summit venue.
