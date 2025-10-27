 Stabbing at Suyu-dong restaurant leaves one dead, another in critical condition, police say
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 12:01 Updated: 27 Oct. 2025, 13:43
The Korean police logo is seen at a police station in this file photo. [YONHAP]

One person has died and another critically injured after a man in his 60s attacked them with a knife on Sunday when they refused to give him "a lottery ticket," police said. The victims, a couple who owned a restaurant, were targeted at their business.
 
One victim was pronounced dead, while the other underwent surgery and remains in critical condition, according to the Gangbuk Police Precinct on Monday.
 

The suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. on charges of attempted murder. Police have since added murder to the list of charges.
 
The suspect allegedly attacked a married couple who own a restaurant in Suyu-dong, wielding a knife and shouting that they had “not given him a lottery ticket.” The restaurant had been offering a 1,000 won (70 cent) lottery ticket to customers who ordered alcohol.
 
Police said they plan to request an arrest warrant for the suspect later Monday.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
