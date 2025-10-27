 Paramedic questioned over online posts asking for more cardiac arrests
Paramedic questioned over online posts asking for more cardiac arrests

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 09:48 Updated: 27 Oct. 2025, 11:35
An Instagram post by a temporary paramedic staff member in Incheon uploaded on Sept. 25 includes messages hoping for cardiac arrests at nursing homes and for childbirth inside a subway station bathroom. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Authorities have tracked down a paramedic who wished for "two cardiac arrests from nursing homes" and "childbirth on the subway toilet" in an Instagram post.
 
Last month, the staff member — a substitute worker at a 119 Safety Center under the Namdong Fire Station — wrote: “Please make two cardiac arrest cases happen at nursing homes,” among other remarks deemed offensive. Authorities tracked the person down over the weekend, according to the Incheon Fire Headquarters.
 

The messages included: “Please let there be more than 15 dispatches today,” “Please make two cardiac arrest cases happen at nursing homes,” “Please let there be one childbirth in a subway restroom,” and “All gods in heaven, I beg you.” The post was deleted later that same day. 
 
During questioning, the person told authorities that the post had “no malicious intent” and was “meant as a joke written in the office.” The individual reportedly took leave after the incident became public due to psychological distress.
 
Following a public complaint filed through the government’s online petition platform, the fire department determined that the post had damaged the organization’s image. The temporary worker was given special training on social media ethics and examples of inappropriate conduct but was not formally disciplined, as officials took into account their general work attitude and relationship with colleagues.
 
To prevent similar incidents, the Incheon Fire Headquarters said it plans to conduct social media training for 18 temporary paramedics and about 600 firefighter-paramedics by the end of this month, using materials from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s social media guidelines for public officials.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
